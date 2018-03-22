Irony, Thy Name Is Jeff Zucker

I know there's a lot of crazy in the media world these days, but this news really has my head spinning.

Jeff Zucker, who's the president of CNN, attacked Fox News at an industry conference today, calling them "really state-run TV. It is a pure propaganda machine and I think does incredible disservice to this country."

"There are a handful of good journalists there, but I think they are lost in what is a complete propaganda machine," said Zucker, who also said Fox "has nothing on" TASS, the official Russian News Agency.

He said he didn't really think of Fox as a news channel.

Jeff Zucker, the guy who hired Corey Lewandowski as a campaign analyst while he was still being paid by the Trump campaign? After he signed an NDA that he wouldn't say anything negative about Trump?

The same CNN chief who gave millions of dollars in free air time and very little critical coverage to Trump?

The guy whose network slogan is "The most trusted name in news"?

Maybe they should change it to "Look over there, they're even worse."