Zucker Says CNN Now Disinterested In Hiring Former Trump Staffers

Aww. Isn't this sad? And all it took was a couple of pipe bombs. Real swell of you, Jeff!

With the midterms next week, many White House aides are soon expected to head for the exits and look for new gigs, including in media. But CNN president Jeff Zucker has told people inside and outside the network that he’s not interested in hiring former officials he perceives as complicit in spreading falsehoods or spurious talking points, according to four people familiar with the conversations.

"If they do any hiring after the midterms, it's more likely to be members of Congress, senators and governors who lost their races, plus outgoing GOP members," including some who would likely defend Trump, one of the people familiar with CNN said.

There is no hard rule in place, however, and Zucker would be interested in what he views as independent-minded officials who he thinks have avoided damaging their credibility, another of the people said, citing Nikki Haley, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as an example.