Trump Says The Only Russia Concession For Peace Is To Stop The War Against Ukraine

Donald Trump is actively working for Russia and demanding Ukraine surrender to end the war.

Trump was asked in the White House what concessions Russia is willing to make for actual peace deal with Ukraine

REPORTER: What concessions, Mr President, and to your national security team, what concessions has Russia offered up thus far to get to the point where you're closer to peace? TRUMP: Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. Pretty big concession.

That's not peace, but a surrender demand to Ukraine.

Ukraine will never agree to it whether or not Trump and his MAGA led Congress stop allocating resources to them. Neither, by the way, will Putin, since he's violated literally every ceasefire he's agreed to. There's no reason to believe he'll stop now.

Since Trump is failing to get Ukraine to submit as Putin's puppet, he continues to blame former President Biden for Russia attacking Ukraine.

In this clip Trump didn't answer the question.

Reporter: In 2018 your former secretary of state called for the end of Russian occupation crimea, why has this administration changed its stance?



Trump: pic.twitter.com/FUQdPdL0se — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2025

The conservative National Review blasted Trump in an editorial opinion.: