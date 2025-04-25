Trump Says The Only Russia Concession For Peace Is To Stop The War Against Ukraine

Trump admitted his peace deal is total capitulation for Ukraine to Putin.
By John AmatoApril 25, 2025

Donald Trump is actively working for Russia and demanding Ukraine surrender to end the war.

Trump was asked in the White House what concessions Russia is willing to make for actual peace deal with Ukraine

REPORTER: What concessions, Mr President, and to your national security team, what concessions has Russia offered up thus far to get to the point where you're closer to peace?

TRUMP: Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country.

Pretty big concession.

That's not peace, but a surrender demand to Ukraine.

Ukraine will never agree to it whether or not Trump and his MAGA led Congress stop allocating resources to them. Neither, by the way, will Putin, since he's violated literally every ceasefire he's agreed to. There's no reason to believe he'll stop now.

Since Trump is failing to get Ukraine to submit as Putin's puppet, he continues to blame former President Biden for Russia attacking Ukraine.

In this clip Trump didn't answer the question.

The conservative National Review blasted Trump in an editorial opinion.:

Forcing Ukraine to Surrender to Russia Is No Path to Sustainable Peace

Trump blames Obama for Putin’s occupation of Crimea and says it’ll be difficult for Ukraine to get it back

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-24T18:08:21.717Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon