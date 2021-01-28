Media Bites
Fox Upset Because Biden Is Using 'Executive Orders,' Oh My!

Hypocrisy, meet your Fox and Friends.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
On Fox News, the trifecta of sophistry on Fox and Friends are angry that Joe Biden signed 38 executive orders.

Who knew?

They appear to be angry because he signed them so fast. This is hard for Fox and Friends to understand, since Trump spent much of his time either golfing or watching cable programs instead of actually working.

Biden's work ethic is foreign to them and makes them uncomfortable.

Steve Doocy mangles Biden's words on "consensus." To Fox and Friends, "consensus" means only doing things the losing party (GOP) in the general election approve of.

Also, the entire conservative movement is all about victimhood and grievances. Stay mad, Republicans.

Whenever Trump signed an Executive Order, Fox and Friends made sure to highlight Trump holding up the page with his bombastic Sharpie signature high over his head to celebrate his ego.

The sitters on the Fox and Friends set can whine, bitch and complain all they want. With our nation in crisis after the daft leadership of a narcissistic buffoon and his unconscionable handling of COVID, Joe Biden has signed 38 executive orders in his first week as president.

But according to the New York Times editorial board, that's no way to govern.

Since many of Donald Trump's policies were so radical and destructive (immigration), instead of passing legislation, he used more executive orders in a four-year span than any other president since FDR.

If he could have, Trump would've signed an executive order invalidating the 2020 presidential election and giving himself a second four-year term. Instead, he helped foment a riot and an attempted overthrow of the US Capitol on January 6.

Candidate Biden made no secret about the actions he would take if he was elected and is immediately fulfilling some of his campaign promises.

On the flip side, instead of focusing on the 82 million people that voted for Joe Biden, Fox and Friends (and the New York Times, too?) whines about too many executive orders.

Boo-f**king hoo.

