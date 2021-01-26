Politics
Joe Biden Outlines Racial Equity Initiatives And Signs Executive Orders

With Vice President Kamala Harris also set to attend, President Biden will sign four executive orders to advance his racial equity agenda.
By Aliza Worthington

Pres. Joe Biden is walking the walk, wasting no time in doing what he can to erase the atrocious and toxic racist policies of the Trump administration with executive orders of his own. According to NBC News,

The executive actions will direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to "take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies that have contributed to wealth inequality for generations," according to a fact sheet shared by the White House.

The executive actions will also end the Justice Department's use of private prisons, recommit the federal government to Tribal sovereignty and will take steps to combat discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.

