Oh Noes, Fox And Friends Claims 'War On Christmas Is Gaining Speed'

'Fox and Friends' tried to claim the 'War on Christmas' was 'gaining speed' because the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rejected an ad on the grounds that it promoted religion and violated their guidelines.

Seriously. They will find any crumb and turn it into a targeted attack on their religious beliefs.

Earlier in Trump's favorite show, host Jillian Mele lead off with this.

Mele said, "The war on Christmas is gaining speed, and the force driving it has the big man on its side. The Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., is suing the city's metro authority for rejecting this ad. It urges people to, quote, "Find the perfect gift" with a picture of the Three Wise Men. Now, according to the metro, the ad depicts a religious scene, which is against their guidelines. But the church says it's a violation of the First Amendment."

Later in their F&F broadcast, Steve Doocy teased the segment again by saying, Trump 'promised to make Christmas great again, remember?"

They then played video of a Trump speech where he proclaimed "we're saying Merry Christmas again."

Why? Just because. They need to fluff up Trump's ego at all times I imagine.

He then said how an ad was "going off the rails" and was being banned from a city subway. Kilmeade replied, "Oh, no!"

Usually, Fox News finds a few local towns (not conforming to their belief system) to rail on so their Christian political operatives can make money fundraising off of it in an effort to stop the imaginary 'war on Christmas."

But this was, in a word? Lame.

Back in 2015, the transit system changed its ad policy "to prohibit “issue-oriented advertising, including political, religious and advocacy advertising,” WMATA spokesperson Sherri Ly told Newsweek"

...the D.C. transit agency has rejected ads from anti-wildlife trafficking organizations, Birthright Israel, abortion pills, PETA promoting veganism, Milo Yiannopoulos’s book and anti-prostitution groups.

The ACLU even says the Metro’s guidelines are “misguided and impossible to administer fairly,” and sued to defend the odious Milo Yiannopoulos’s book ad.

So this rejection of the church's ad has nothing to do with "launching an offensive against Christmas. "

But you knew that already as soon as I mentioned "the war on Christmas."