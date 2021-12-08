Fox And Friends Says Vandalized Tree Celebrated 'Hanukkah,' Too

'Angry and stupid' is the new Fox News logo
By John AmatoDecember 8, 2021

Fox and Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were lamenting the news that the Fox News Christmas tree burnt down.

And the stupid comes out early.

Ainsley Earhardt said, "It's a tree that unites us. It brings us together. It's about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It's about Jesus. It's about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country."

Huh? Hanukkah?

The Jewish tradition has nothing to do at all with a Christmas tree. "The Fox News Christmas Tree and Temple Menorah" sounds like the basis for a good South Park episode, though.

Ainsley said it symbolizes "freedom" too?

"It makes me so mad," Earhardt said.

Doocy said he's afraid for his life now.

Kilmeade said he hoped they would put it back and Earhardt channeled President Biden's agenda.

Ainsley yelled and pointed her hand at Brian's face, "I hope we build it back bigger, and better!"

Hey, I love Christmas too, but these knuckle-draggers don't seem to understand the first thing about Christmas except when it's a wedge to attack the Left with.

Kilmeade said the early indications of the guy who torched the tree was that "he's a psycho."

If Fox News believed in freedom, they never would have supported a megalomaniac and his election fraud lies that incited an insurrection, as well as defend the white hoods and anti-vaxers that are keeping the pandemic alive.

