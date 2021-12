The War on Christmas opened a tragic new front this morning as a suspected arsonist is said to have burned down the Fox News Christmas tree. We have not verified a report that the suspect was wearing a white hood and got confused.

Some say claim it spontaneously burst into flames after Stephen Miller walked past, but that sounds like a false flag.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Thoughts and prayers!

JUST IN: @ShannonBream announces on @FoxNewsNight that Fox News's Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/Ah0OUfTrlE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 8, 2021

BREAKING: NYPD confirms a man is in custody after the Christmas tree outside Fox News building in midtown Manhattan was set on fire after midnight. https://t.co/e2HX30SGha — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) December 8, 2021

i added some music to make the fox christmas tree fire a bit more festive



(you’re welcome) pic.twitter.com/012yVRgtPU — hi, i’m cory 👋🏾 (@burncoryburn) December 8, 2021

Christmas Tree outside Fox News building on fire probably set by Chris Cuomo pic.twitter.com/spOMFOqTJM — john (@johnhackerla) December 8, 2021

The giant Christmas Tree outside of Fox News erupted into flames.



In fairness, one of their viewers probably just heard that books are made from trees and jumped the gun. pic.twitter.com/vq9eI38QXZ — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) December 8, 2021

“Thoughts and prayer”



“Jesus did it”



“Fox viewers saw a tall piece of wood and instinctively set it on fire”



“The war on Christmas trees”



“Fox employees warm their cold dead hearts”



“Fox’s Hellfire pyre ruined by rogue Christmas tree”



Seriously, write your own headline. https://t.co/YQsnHFlWPJ — Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) December 8, 2021

I thought the burning bush was a Passover thing, but what do I know. https://t.co/eKnWaezmAc — watertigernyc (@watertigernyc) December 8, 2021

I set it, but they'll blame Fauci. https://t.co/oPnqpLqWd0 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) December 8, 2021

God, this has a devilish number of likes. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/7fGF9lV5ko — Stace Jarman (@stacejarman) December 8, 2021