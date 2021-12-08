RNC Chair Blames Biden For Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel suggested on Wednesday that a Christmas tree fire at Fox News was President Joe Biden's fault.

McDaniel mentioned the tree fire after Fox News host Sandra Smith asked her for a prediction on the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

"What this poll is telling us is we're going to take back the House and the Senate and the American people want a change," McDaniel opined. "Biden is underwater. Harris's approval is under 30% and Republicans are more trusted on three key issues: the economy, inflation and crime."

"And these are issues we're seeing every day on our streets, around our homes, in our communities, on the news," she continued. "Look at your Christmas tree that was just burned down. This is a huge problem for Democrats."