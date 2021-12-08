RNC Chair Blames Biden For Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel suggested on Wednesday that a Christmas tree fire at Fox News was President Joe Biden's fault.
By DavidDecember 8, 2021

Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel suggested on Wednesday that a Christmas tree fire at Fox News was President Joe Biden's fault.

McDaniel mentioned the tree fire after Fox News host Sandra Smith asked her for a prediction on the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

"What this poll is telling us is we're going to take back the House and the Senate and the American people want a change," McDaniel opined. "Biden is underwater. Harris's approval is under 30% and Republicans are more trusted on three key issues: the economy, inflation and crime."

"And these are issues we're seeing every day on our streets, around our homes, in our communities, on the news," she continued. "Look at your Christmas tree that was just burned down. This is a huge problem for Democrats."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue