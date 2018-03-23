Wow, The RNC Chair Is Seriously Word Salad With Nuts

Sarah Palin, eat your heart out!

First up, let me just cut and paste the YouTube transcript, warts and all, and notice that in the end even the automated transcript just plain gives up. Yes Youtube doesn't provide sentence breaks but if you listen to Ronna you'll find she doesn't either:

RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL: Well I know the president's going to be out campaigning for every single candidate because he wants to maintain these majorities and keep America on this great comeback that we're seeing under his leadership but he's right our base is completely energized around him I was at that rally in Pennsylvania I've never seen anything like it he is the best motivator of our base but every candidate has got to get out and be making the case for themselves they're gonna have to work as hard as ever to make sure that we keep these majorities because the Democrats are coming for the majorities they want to take back control they want to shut down this government as much as possible and stop President Trump from achieving great things for the American people and so president Trump's gonna continue to work but it is a warning sign for candidates you're gonna have to get out and make a case for yourself because voters are gonna make a choice between you and that other Democrat that you're running against. SANDRA SMITH: He certainly was making that camera crap. All right, Rhonda McDaniel

I believe Sandra Smith actually said to "Rhonda," "he certainly was making that case." But hey, if I had to transcribe that spew myself...."camera crap" is McDaniel's specialty.

The Republican National Committee now has two jobs: Feed Donald Trump's ego and provide content to Fox News. Because "get Republicans elected"? That ship sails further away from Ronna Romney McDaniel every day.

PS Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government and it's Republicans who do that,

Ronna.

UPDATE: Driftglass brought to my attention that Ronna is engaging in Orwellian "Duckspeak":