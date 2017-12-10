Petty Is As Petty Does: Trump Asks RNC Chair To Stop Using 'Romney' Name

Call it nepotism, call it connections in the right places. The current chair of the RNC is Ronna Romney McDaniel, the niece of Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and widely assumed future senatorial candidate for Utah.

But this poses a problem for Donald Trump, who ostensibly is supposed to be leading the Republican Party. Because, you see, he HATES Mitt Romney.

Maybe because Mitt is an ACTUAL successful business man instead of just playing one on TV.

Maybe because Mitt has a self worth that isn't vastly overstated.

Maybe because Mitt has largely the respect of his fellow Republicans.

Or maybe it's because Mitt has not been shy about his disgust for Trump's support of Roy Moore, even if he's wavered a bit initially as a NeverTrumper

Whatever way you slice it, Trump doesn't want to be reminded of his nemesis when he gallivants around the country holding rallies for his self-gratification re-election. So what's a petty little overcompensating man to do?

Ask McDaniel to stop using "Romney" professionally. You can picture him, with all his Art of the Deal finesse, trying to convince her that "Ronna McDaniel" is commanding, pithy, a winner of a name.

God, I wish I was joking:

WaPo notes a specific request from Trump earlier this year for McDaniel to stop using her maiden name publicly as she took over as RNC Chair. Advisers said the request happened when Trump told others that mention of the name Romney “often prompted boos at his events.” A senior Trump administration official and adviser told WaPo the President was “pleased” when McDaniel mostly stopped using the Romney moniker. McDaniel’s maiden name drop is just one piece of the puzzle in the strife between Trump and Mitt Romney. WaPo mentions Trump’s snub of Romney’s reported consideration of a Senate run by indicating that he would support Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) if the senator decided to run for re-election. Although Romney has yet to announce a Senate run, one conservative strategist who spoke anonymously to WaPo expressed that “if elected, Mitt Romney would take the role as America’s number one ‘never Trumper.’”

Isn't it comforting to know that Trump likely put more thought and effort into this than he did the moving of the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem?