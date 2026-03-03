Jim Jordan Claims Trump Campaigned On Attacking Iran

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan stretched the norms of reality when he claimed that attacking and then declaring war on Iran was consistent with what Trump told the American people during his 2024 campaign to be president.

Does the phrase, "there's a sucker born every minute," hit a nerve?

Trump campaigned clearly on never starting another war and continually attacked those who did. After being elected in November of 2024, he said, "I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars."

Trump-supporting CNBC host Joe Kernen blasted President Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump pulled out of in 2018, and said "enough is enough" with Iran, which set up Jordan to lie to their viewers.

JORDAN: And when people step back and evaluate it, they say, this was the right decision.



This was consistent with what the president told the American people. When we, the people, elected him, he said he was going to do this and make sure it didn't happen. And, again, I think Americans are willing to, you know, accept this and support this strongly, because it just makes good common sense.

It's degrading to the institution of the House of Representatives that Jim Jordan is the Chairman of the powerful House committee, and he could lie so easily on a topic so dangerous and consequential to US stability

.

Not even rabid MAGA supporters believe that for a second.