Jim Jordan Claims Trump Campaigned On Attacking Iran

Gym Jordan must believe his MAGA voters are THAT stupid.
By John AmatoMarch 3, 2026

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan stretched the norms of reality when he claimed that attacking and then declaring war on Iran was consistent with what Trump told the American people during his 2024 campaign to be president.

Does the phrase, "there's a sucker born every minute," hit a nerve?

Trump campaigned clearly on never starting another war and continually attacked those who did. After being elected in November of 2024, he said, "I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars."

Trump-supporting CNBC host Joe Kernen blasted President Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump pulled out of in 2018, and said "enough is enough" with Iran, which set up Jordan to lie to their viewers.

JORDAN: And when people step back and evaluate it, they say, this was the right decision.

This was consistent with what the president told the American people. When we, the people, elected him, he said he was going to do this and make sure it didn't happen.

And, again, I think Americans are willing to, you know, accept this and support this strongly, because it just makes good common sense.

It's degrading to the institution of the House of Representatives that Jim Jordan is the Chairman of the powerful House committee, and he could lie so easily on a topic so dangerous and consequential to US stability
.
Not even rabid MAGA supporters believe that for a second.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon