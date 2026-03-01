Marjorie Taylor Greene On Trump's Attack On Iran: 'Bunch Of Sick Fking Liars'

Former MAGA superstar Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasted Donald Trump's attack on Iran in a series of social media posts, highlighted by calling him and his administration, "a bunch of sick fucking liars."

In 2024, Donald Trump campaigned on an isolationist platform, promising there will never be a war under his presidency.

Trump in 2024: I can tell you, you're not gonna have a war with me pic.twitter.com/f7vOjNlS4T — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 28, 2026

Much of the MAGA cult was against funding Ukraine against Russia's invasion and Trump played up to their anti-war sentiments.

The former congresswoman started off with a lengthy rebuke of Trump's attack.

We said “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!” We said it on rally stage after rally stage, speech after speech. Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again.

My generation has been let down,… pic.twitter.com/P0l90kaZFZ — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

She didn't stop there.

I did not campaign for this.

I did not donate money for this.

I did not vote for this, in elections or Congress.

This is heartbreaking and tragic.

And how many more innocent will die?

What about our own military?

This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be.

Shame! https://t.co/qX6TKIUAMZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2026

One of the most disturbing and sickening things that happened was when Trump asked was how many US casualties we were willing to accept.

WTF?

The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???

How about ZERO you bunch of sick fucking liars.

We voted for America First and ZERO wars. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

When Trump ran in 2024, the odds I would write a post supporting anything Marge had to say was 1,000,000 to 1.

This twisted, lying, sex offending, Epstein lover in the White House has two incompatible political people joining against this narcissistic wispy-haired, leather faced, bawbag-eyed fuck bumper.