Marjorie Taylor Greene On Trump's Attack On Iran: 'Bunch Of Sick Fking Liars'
By John AmatoMarch 1, 2026

Former MAGA superstar Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasted Donald Trump's attack on Iran in a series of social media posts, highlighted by calling him and his administration, "a bunch of sick fucking liars."

In 2024, Donald Trump campaigned on an isolationist platform, promising there will never be a war under his presidency.

Much of the MAGA cult was against funding Ukraine against Russia's invasion and Trump played up to their anti-war sentiments.

The former congresswoman started off with a lengthy rebuke of Trump's attack.

She didn't stop there.

One of the most disturbing and sickening things that happened was when Trump asked was how many US casualties we were willing to accept.

WTF?

When Trump ran in 2024, the odds I would write a post supporting anything Marge had to say was 1,000,000 to 1.

This twisted, lying, sex offending, Epstein lover in the White House has two incompatible political people joining against this narcissistic wispy-haired, leather faced, bawbag-eyed fuck bumper.

