Maria Bartiromo's Latest Lie: Hillary Clinton Colluded With Russia

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo claimed earlier Wednesday that it was Hillary Clinton who colluded with the Russians and not Demented Donald Trump.

The Queen of MAGA was hyped up to the hilt talking with conspiracy theorist Rep. Jim Jordan on the possible confirmation of Kash Patel as head of FBI.

.

The MAGA cult is continually trying to rewrite Trump's horrific first term to something much different than what it was.

It's as if they are in an alternative dimension with Rick and Morty.

JORDAN: Under Biden and Merrick Garland when he was attorney general, and all the political things they did to President Trump and to all kinds of people across the country. So it started with Kash. That is exactly the kind of guy we need running the FBI. MARIA: Well, I know that. And I spoke with him back then and Devin Nunes. And, you know, from everything you just described, it sounds to me like Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians to stop her opponent. It actually sounds to me like she charged Trump with exactly what she was actually doing. Kash Patel served as chief of staff in the Department of Defense. He was deputy assistant to President Trump. He was the chief of staff at the D.O.D. after being deputy director of national intelligence and the intelligence community. He's got a long resume of intelligence and defense activity. And yet they're trying to come up with any reason to stop him because they know he knows what they did.

JORDAN: Yeah, but he's going to make it. I think he's going to get confirmed today.

It was Donald Trump's campaign manager, son-in-law and son who met with Russian operatives in a secret meeting at Trump Tower. It was the Trump campaign that had over 100 meetings with Russians. All the intelligence agencies told the media that Russia was trying to help from get elected.

It was Paul Manafort (who Trump eventually pardoned) who gave Russians confidential information and campaign data during the 2016 election.

Listening to Maria Bartiromo's rant, you would think none of this ever happened and instead it was Hillary Clinton's campaign that had the secret meeting in Trump Tower.

These people are fucking sick.