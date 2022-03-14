Maria Bartiromo's Latest 'Some People Say' Lie Is A Doozy

On Sunday morning, Fox News and FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo used the tried and true right-wing "some people say" routine to claim she has inside sources that tell her the Biden administration sees Putin as an actual partner and not as an enemy during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is sick.

Maria, many Fox News hosts, and Trump media apologists have been promoting Russian talking points and conspiracy theories non-stop during the illegal and immoral Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting on an American journalist who was killed covering the conflict in Ukraine, Bartiromo made up the most idiotic conspiracy about Biden's relationship with Russia so far.

“Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that at the end of the day this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner on many issues,” Bartiromo said.

Bartiromo doesn't have to divulge who said it to her, when, and where. It's the usual right-wing trick to attack a rival.

Bartiromo yelled, "They seem like a partner on climate change. They see him as a partner on the Iran deal. “When is this administration going to get serious in telling Vladimir Putin, we are done with partnerships?” the anchor demanded.

She continued, "That means no Iran deal. Walk away. Truly, a pariah for the world!"

Proof is not required as usual. Bartiromo is claiming if a country has a similar belief in climate change or any other issue MAGA hates, then they are to be considered allies forever.

It's insane.

The Fox News host made believe President Biden hasn't strengthened and rallied NATO and the world to target every Russian asset. She pretends Biden hasn't put Putin under the most intense pressure on the Russian president. She pretends Biden hasn't done as much as possible to isolate Putin, outside of sending troops into Ukraine.

During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Fox News pro-Trump hosts will say anything they can to attack the sitting US president in a time of international conflict. It's their goal to support the Trump-loving Putin, even claiming Trump was a bigger ally to Ukraine than Russia.

Sorry, Fox, we'll never forget that Trump withheld $400 million of aid to Ukraine to dig up kompromat against Joe Biden.

"Some people told me" Putin controls the Murdoch family in order to control Fox News and Fox Business, to give him the pro-Russia propaganda he needs in America.

"Some people have told me" Bartiromo was his second choice after Tucker Carlson in his Russian draft of useful idiots.

See how that works?

Is Maria Bartiromo hammered? Or just sickled? — Robert Blake Whitehill (@RBWhitehill) March 13, 2022