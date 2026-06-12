This Is Your Brain On Trump: Rep. Randy Fine's Fox Business Meltdown

Rep. Randy Fine joined Fox Business to promote Trump's claim that an Iran peace deal is near, and whined that not enough people love his Dear Leader.

This reminded me of the old anti-drug commercial using an egg to describe what happens to your brain on drugs.

Trump caused the problem and now can't rectify it, but Rep. Fine has faith.

FINE: But I also trust Donald Trump, and I know if anyone can get this done, it is him. I place my faith in him, and I know this is an incredibly difficult thing, and the only thing I wish is that people would support the president more as he's trying to do something that will protect us all, because Iran having a nuclear weapon would be catastrophic to the United States. And I just wish the Democrats understood that and would support the president as he's fighting for all of us.

Trump is fighting only for the wealth class and his elitist friends. If he supported the actual country, he would have never signed off on a tax cut for the rich bill. Trump has put most of the country's healthcare in jeopardy, while his failed policies are strangling the economy to a point where people can't buy groceries.

At the same time, he started a war with Iran because Bibi Netanyahu thought of it first, which has severely disrupted the global oil supply, resulting in a skyrocketing cost of gasoline.

Only Stepford wife cult members would be upset that Trump, in their view, isn't getting enough love.