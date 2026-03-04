Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1960 Rod Serling's Twilight Zone aired the landmark episode, "The Monsters Are Due On Maple Street." It distilled the paranoia of the Cold War into a simple suburban story. When the power goes out on an ordinary American block, the neighbors slowly convince themselves that one of them must be an alien infiltrator. Suspicion spreads, rumors pile up, and within a few hours the friendly neighborhood collapses into accusations, mob behavior, and violence. What made the episode historically important was how bluntly Serling used science fiction to comment on the political climate of the time -- especially the fear, scapegoating, and hysteria of the McCarthy era, when Americans were encouraged to suspect one another of being secret enemies.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

