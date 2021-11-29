Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Spotted on Twitter:

Would you pay $20,000 to attend this? pic.twitter.com/8n0bvZqQOH

Notice what word isn't anywhere in the copy? Christmas.

It's not here, either:

Richard Johnson of the New York Daily News told us about the event in October:

Donald Trump will celebrate Christmas early by posing for photos with fans who are paying $10,000 a head.

The former president is headlining a Dec. 3 fundraiser in an airport hangar in Naples, Fla., where 100 Christmas trees will re-create Melania’s Yuletide decoration of the White House....

Trump ... is set to pose for 90 photos with guests who can use the shots on their Christmas cards. The total number of guests could be 250 with spouses and offspring.

“Trump does get a piece of the pie, but the lion’s share will go to charity,” said Brad Keltner, the event’s organizer.

Keltner scoffed at rumors the event will feature an ice rink, Russian ballerinas and Clydesdale horses, but confirmed that there will be snow.

“This is not a political fundraiser,” Keltner said. “The president is doing this to benefit several local causes in a community that strongly supports him.”