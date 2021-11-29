Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas

Why Does Donald Trump and The Trump Corporation hate Jesus?
Oh Noes! Donald Trump Took The Christ Out Of Christmas
2019, Battle Creek, MichiganCredit: Getty Images
By Steve M.November 29, 2021

Spotted on Twitter:

Notice what word isn't anywhere in the copy? Christmas.

It's not here, either:

Richard Johnson of the New York Daily News told us about the event in October:

Donald Trump will celebrate Christmas early by posing for photos with fans who are paying $10,000 a head.

The former president is headlining a Dec. 3 fundraiser in an airport hangar in Naples, Fla., where 100 Christmas trees will re-create Melania’s Yuletide decoration of the White House....

Trump ... is set to pose for 90 photos with guests who can use the shots on their Christmas cards. The total number of guests could be 250 with spouses and offspring.

“Trump does get a piece of the pie, but the lion’s share will go to charity,” said Brad Keltner, the event’s organizer.

Keltner scoffed at rumors the event will feature an ice rink, Russian ballerinas and Clydesdale horses, but confirmed that there will be snow.

“This is not a political fundraiser,” Keltner said. “The president is doing this to benefit several local causes in a community that strongly supports him.”

I hope we find out whether any of this money was actually donated to charities. But whether the event is intended to help the needy or line Trump's pockets, it's Christmas-themed and it features Christmas trees, but there's no "Christmas" in the publicity images for the event.

Isn't Trump the guy who said this many times?

You know, we're getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don't talk about anymore. They don't use the word "Christmas" because it's not politically correct. You go to department stores and they'll say "Happy New Year," or they'll say other things, and it'll be red, they'll have it painted, but they don't say -- Well, guess what? We're saying "Merry Christmas" again.

But as I told you in December 2016, Trump's properties regularly avoid the "C" word.

Why does Trump hate Jesus?

