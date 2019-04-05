Watch This Brilliant Exposé Of Tucker Carlson's 'Populism'

Tucker Carlson’s phony populism is completely destroyed in a video by Vox’s Carlos Maza that captures Carlson admitting he’s an “extraordinarily loaded” trust fund baby and shows how he avoids discussing Republican policies harming the working class in favor of distracting viewers by inflaming culture-war hostilities.

Maza, who previously did a terrific job of exposing how Carlson mainstreams white nationalism has now set his sights on Carlson’s larger agenda. It's a deliberate and deceptive effort to keep viewers from noticing how many Trump economic policies are screwing them.

To be fair, I think there is a legitimate component to Carlson’s anti-elitism. But he seems determined not to talk about it with regard to any Trump administration policies.

Maza began his video by noting that Carlson is quite an elitist himself. In yet another old Bubba The Love Sponge audio unearthed, we hear Carlson saying he is “extraordinarily loaded just from, like, money I, you know, inherited.” He also admitted he is “completely” a trust fund baby who has “never needed to work.” He called “the whole cable news thing” just “a phase I was going through.”

That phase, apparently, is much dedicated to keeping the 99% from envying him. In a 2009 Bubba The Love Sponge audio, we hear Carlson saying, “One thing you learn when you grow up in a castle and look out across the moat every day at the hungry peasants in the village is you don’t want to stoke envy among the proletariat.”

Maza goes on to explain that Carlson does that via a Marxist concept known as “false consciousness.”

MAZA: The goal of Tucker's show isn't to challenge the elite. It's to make sure you never realize who they are. To get you so mad at atheists, feminists, immigrants, millennials, trans people, college students, pot smokers, vegans, the NFL, Brooklyn witches, and Lena f*cking Dunham that you don't get mad at the people who are actually in charge.

Tucker Carlson isn't a populist. He's a safety valve. A way to make sure that, if the hungry peasants in the village get angry, they don't take it out on the party giving tax cuts to him or his multibillionaire boss.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Maza offers several examples, including Trump’s 2017 tax cuts which Republicans promised would be a middle class income tax cut.

MAZA: That of course turned out to be a scam. The overwhelming majority of those tax cuts went to corporate shareholders and CEOs. It's a giveaway to the very rich, permanent tax cuts for corporations, and almost nothing for the average person. So what was Tucker Carlson, populist hero, talking about the week that happened? Racist trees.

(That "racist trees" segment is one of our faves.)

Do watch the video below and make sure you get to the end, where Carlson admits he’s “100 percent” Murdoch’s “b***h” and then calls him “a phony.”

If Carlson had any integrity, he’d drop the “man of the people” BS and just promote Trumpism for what it is. But either Carlson can’t bring himself to do that because he can’t honestly talk up the policies or he thinks that doing so won’t sell as well as his dishonesty.

(H/T Eyes on Fox)

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us