Tucker Carlson's Very Odd Pronunication Of Canada's Capitol

Fox's Tucker Carlson might come across as a smarmy prick who went to elite prep schools [he did] and attended Ivy League schools [he didn't], but he's still fairly stupid, as evidenced here.

And before anyone tries to justify his ignorance, the city of Ottawa got its name from the Algonquin word adawe ("to trade"), which isn't really close to whatever Tucker Carlson was saying.

Fox News’ primetime personality Tucker Carlson had many Twitter users scratching their heads on Friday night with his pronunciation of the name of Canada’s capital city, Ottawa. Carlson pronounced it “Ah-Tah-Wa” in a segment criticizing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The anchor suggested the California senator didn’t know American history because she spent some of her teenage years north of the border.

I have never heard anyone mispronounce "Ottawa" the way @TuckerCarlson does here. Very odd. pic.twitter.com/8nHEqEJsJk — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 10, 2020

Canadians took it in stride, used to ignorance from Fox News.

"I'm sorry, I cant say the letter T"

"You mean F"

"That's right, T."

"Why don't you say it with a ph?"

"What, say Tucker with a Ph?"

"That's got it!"

"Phucker? Phucker! Hey! Never thought of that. What a silly Tucker I am!"



😼👍 — That Rude Cat. (@AssangesC) October 10, 2020

That’s ok @TuckerCarlson if you had pronounced it correctly it would have confused your oh so smart viewers. And by the way, here in Canada, we pronounce Tucker with an “F”. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/Os9xTvULMO — Paula Doucette (@paulabelle1971) October 10, 2020

