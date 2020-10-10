Media Bites
Tucker Carlson's Very Odd Pronunication Of Canada's Capitol

Carlson pronounced Ottawa, “Ah-Tah-Wa”.
By Ed Scarce
Fox's Tucker Carlson might come across as a smarmy prick who went to elite prep schools [he did] and attended Ivy League schools [he didn't], but he's still fairly stupid, as evidenced here.

And before anyone tries to justify his ignorance, the city of Ottawa got its name from the Algonquin word adawe ("to trade"), which isn't really close to whatever Tucker Carlson was saying.

Source: Huffington Post

Fox News’ primetime personality Tucker Carlson had many Twitter users scratching their heads on Friday night with his pronunciation of the name of Canada’s capital city, Ottawa.

Carlson pronounced it “Ah-Tah-Wa” in a segment criticizing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The anchor suggested the California senator didn’t know American history because she spent some of her teenage years north of the border.

Canadians took it in stride, used to ignorance from Fox News.

With a helpful primer from a local politician on how to pronounce the capitol of Canada.

