Tucker Carlson's Very Creepy Smear Of Adam Schiff: Impeachment In ‘Steamy, Unhinged Letters Using His Own Body Fluids’

Thursday was Halloween but without dressing in costume, Tucker Carlson probably grossed out a large number of viewers with what he must have imagined was a hilarious smear of Rep. Adam Schiff over impeachment.

Carlson just hates inflamed rhetoric, you may recall – so long as it's against an issue or cause he likes. Otherwise, he has proved there's no low too low for this smarmy trust fund baby playing the role of populist on Trump TV. He may have just reached a new low last night with this screed after the House endorsed the ongoing impeachment inquiry and set up rules for public hearings:

CARLSON: It was a nearly perfect party line vote, every single Republican voted against it, all but two Democrats voted in favor of it. Adam Schiff, meanwhile, the congressman from Burbank, was ecstatic. Schiff has spent years obsessing over impeachment like it was a young Jodie Foster. Colleagues say he has pictures of impeachment taped to the walls of his bedroom. He’s believed to have written in steamy, unhinged letters with his own body fluids. So, for Schiff, today’s vote was thrilling, in ways that only a court-appointed psychiatrist could fully appreciate.

Even worse, Carlson went on to point viewers to the identity of the whistleblower, deliberately endangering him. Carlson railed against the man as some kind of anti-American partisan – while completely ignoring that “the overwhelming majority of allegations in the complaint have been corroborated by official government documents, Trump’s public statements, and news reporting.”

In short, Carlson is as sleazy as they come - and could probably use a good psychiatric evaluation of his own self. The clip above, from the October 31, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight, is a perfect example of why I say so.

Published with permission from News Hounds.