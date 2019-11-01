Tucker Compares Adam Schiff To 'Taxi Driver' In Gross Rant

A reminder: Tucker Carlson is what Fox News considers their prime time news/entertainment show. What Tucker Carlson says on the air is SCRIPTED. He writes it down before he says it. And then he says this.

TUCKER CARLSON: Colleagues say he [Adam Schiff] has pictures of impeachment taped to the walls of his bedroom. He’s believed to have written it steamy unhinged letters with his own body fluids. So, for Schiff, today’s vote was thrilling, in ways that only a court-appointed psychiatrist could fully appreciate.

I'm sure staffers in Adam Schiff's office replied with "You talkin' to me?"

But my take falls along the lines of Taxi Driver actor Robert DeNiro, 2019. (Audio is not work safe)