Tucker Carlson's Gross Rant: Daddy Trump Will Spank This Bad Country

White nationalist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson ranted during his speech at a Georgia rally on Wednesday that when the country needs discipline, Trump will be there to act like our daddy and give the spanking they deserve.

No, really.

Carlson's voice cracked as he tried to emulate a castrato singer trying to emphasize his remarks. He constantly smeared the drool coming out of his mouth.

Trump is on the hook for millions of dollars for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll and admittedly grabs women by the p***y, and this is the analogy that Tucker Carlson uses for Trump?

This sounds like Tucker's fantasy too.

CARLSON: It's an offense against the truth, against reality and against justice itself.

And the second reason you can't allow it is very familiar to anyone who has children, which is if you allow it, you will encourage more of it.

If you allow people to get away with things that are completely over the top and outrageous, if you allow your two-year-old to smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room and you do nothing about it, if you allow your 14-year-old to light a joint at the breakfast table, if you allow your hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you're going to get more of it.

And those kids are going to wind up in rehab. It's not good for you and it's not good for them.

No. There has to be a point at which dad comes home. Yeah, that's right.

Dad comes home. And he's pissed. Dad is pissed.

He's not vengeful. He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them because they're his children. They live in his house. But he's very disappointed in their behavior and he's going to have to let them know.

He's going to have to get to your room right now and think about what you did. And when dad gets home, you know what he says?

You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now.

And no, it's not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it's not. I'm not going to lie. This is going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this.



You're getting a vigorous spanking because you've been a bad girl.

And it has to be this way. It has to be this way because it's true.