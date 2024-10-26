Tucker Calls Trump 'DADDY' In CREEPY Fantasy 'SPANKING' Rant

During a speech at TPUSA, weirdo Carlson went on an unbelievably strange rant.
By Cliff SchecterOctober 26, 2024

Tucker Carlson is one CREEPY MFer. And I mean creepy. Crazy. Bizarre.

During a speech at TPUSA, weirdo Carlson went on an unbelievably strange rant, quite disturbing actually. He talked about how ‘dad’ in his metaphor, Trump, represented a dad spanking a ‘bad little girl.’ Yes, HE REALLY SAID THAT. But it's worse. The "bad little girl" in Tucker's analogy is a 15-yr old girl. As we know, Trump is an adjudicated rapist. Tucker has serious mommy issues (his mom left the family when he was young and he's expressed strong feelings of resentment in the past).

But the way the Russian asset--per Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (under oath)--said it, it was hard not to break out laughing (which we did. And did some more. Then more). It honestly sounded like a caricature of porn. You just have to see it. The excitement in the voice of this doofus, fired from every cable station that exists--and probably a few that don't--for "vigorously spanking" a teenage girl. Mommy Issues, Line 2!

