Trump Shares Firing Squad Execution Fantasy For Liz Cheney

Trump's violent unhinged rhetoric gets worse and worse every day. Still, millions of Americans will pretend otherwise and cast their ballots for this reckless maniac because they're just as irresponsible and divorced from reality as he is.

Cheney would later respond to Trump's violent rhetoric, "This is how dictators destroy free nations."

Source: The Independent

Donald Trump has sparked outrage after he conjured up a violent fantasy about Liz Cheney being shot in the face during a campaign appearance days before Election Day. The former president joined conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson on stage at an event in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday night where he branded the former Republican representative a “radical war hawk.” After condemning the Iraq war and boasting about pardoning Dick Cheney’s then-chief of staff Scooter Libby, who was convicted on perjury charges in 2007, Trump lined up the former vice president’s daughter in his crosshairs. “His daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said to some cheers. “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024