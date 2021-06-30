Keith Olbermann Takes Down Tucker Carlson's NSA Paranoia

Keith Olbermann thinks Tucker Carlson may be paranoid, but he's also stupid.

The latest way Tucker Carlson is distracting his audience from Trump's legal meltdown is to claim the National Security Agency, the NSA, is spying on him by reading his emails.

He also claims they are trying to take his program off the air.

Keith Olbermann took to YouTube and noted the old joke, "just because you're paranoid that does not mean they

are not out to get you."

Olbermann notes that the NSA has responded that (a) Tucker Carlson is not the subject of an investigation and (b) they only surveil FOREIGN entities that intend to do harm to the United States.

So Olbermann connects the dots.

"Clearly the NSA has found that Tucker Carlson is somehow connected to a foreign entity that intends to harm America."

KEITH OLBERMANN: That in fact is the most important part of the statement. Even Carlson in his delusional megalomaniacal way kinda got the message responding on his show that he claimed quote, 'NSA has read my private emails without my permission. Tonight's statement from the NSA does not deny that. Instead, it comes with this non-sequitur: Tucker Carlson has never been an intel target. Well, that's only a non-sequitur if you're a non-smart person. The conclusion is obvious and the conclusion is chilling the NSA is reading Tucker Carlson's emails, and since he's not their target, whoever he is emailing with must be. And if the NSA can only target foreign powers then there is one conclusion only: Tucker Carlson is in contact with a foreign power trying to commit activities that could harm the United States. In other words, whether he's a foreign asset or a mere stooge -- and my money is on mere stooge -- Tucker Carlson is working with a foreign entity to damage this country and he's too stupid to shut up about it, and he's too stupid to flee the country because ultimately he's too stupid.

Keith is right to rub Tucker's 2010 fake email prank back in his fat face, too.