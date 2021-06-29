Tucker Carlson's New Paranoia: Biden's NSA Is Spying On Him

During Tucker Carlson's program Monday night, the Fox News host claimed the NSA is spying on him to get his show canceled.

Carlson claimed to hear from a whistleblower from the US government who warned him ,"The NSA is monitoring our electronic communication and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take the show off the air."

Carlson said he would normally be skeptical of such a claim. As he should.

"And in this case that did happen," Tucker claimed. "The whistleblower was in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come from directly from my texts and emails."

Carlson never shared any of this information with the audience -- which is something a credible host would have done if they were to make this kind of accusation.

Offering up no proof at all, Carlson said, "The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that."

I wonder if an intelligence agency was monitoring neo-Nazi or crazy MAGA communications that were planning on another seditious attack on our nation and Carlson got caught up in it?

Why would President Biden care about Tucker's show, since he is trying to dig us out of Traitor Trump's despicable handling of COVID while also trying to send much needed help to the rest of the country? It makes no sense.

Dear NSA,

Please email or text me all communications you have pertaining to Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour.

Thank you,

Yours truly.

John Amato

In all seriousness, if proof comes out that the NSA was spying on him, I will be the first person to defend him.

But I seriously doubt that is happening. Tuckums did little to convince us, beyond spinning a tale of an anonymous informant with an agenda. Is he talking to Julian Assange now?

Update: Oh, here's the answer. :)