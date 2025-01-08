Okay To Call LGBTQ+ 'Weird' And 'Mentally Ill' On Facebook Now

Caving to bigots, so they've got that going for them.
By Frances LangumJanuary 8, 2025

Well isn't this SPECIAL.

NBC News reports: "The company’s new guidelines prohibit insults about someone’s intellect or mental illness on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as have previous iterations. However, the latest guidelines now include a caveat for accusing LGBTQ people of being mentally ill because they are gay or transgender. “We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like ‘weird,’” the revised company guidelines read."

In addition, users may now refer to women as "household objects" and non-binary people as "it."

And Popular Information reports that Zuckerberg is taking big inspiration from President Musk, as Meta

"move[s] its Trust and Safety and Content Moderation teams out of California and our U.S.-based content review is going to be based in Texas." According to Zuckerberg, "as we work to promote free expression, I think it will help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams."

The only people who believe that people in California are inherently more biased than people in Texas are right-wing partisans. The reality is that there are millions of conservative people in California and millions of liberal people in Texas. And content moderators are only enforcing policies created by Zuckerberg and his executive team. But moving part of Meta to Texas allows Zuckerberg to follow the lead of Elon Musk, who has relocated the headquarters of Tesla and X to Texas.

The idea, advanced by Zuckerberg in his announcement, that Texas is a bastion of free speech is also a myth.

The state where gynecologists can't talk about abortion and teachers can't talk about race? Freedom for whom?

Log off of Facebook.

Fact check this, Schmuckerberg 🖕

The Get More Smarter Podcast (@getmoresmarter.com) 2025-01-08T00:47:58.078Z

This is what a no fact-check looks like

DemocracyLover💙 #BlueCrew-FBR-FBPE-NAFO 🇫🇷🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@martie38.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T13:58:10.868Z

No fact check putz

CatmanResists 🏳️‍🌈 ✡️ 😸 🌊 (@stevefm20.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T00:17:59.417Z

Discussion

