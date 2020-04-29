WATCH: Chris Hayes Takes Down 'Covid Truther' Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is safe in his isolated studio, hypocritically telling his Fox audience not to worry because Coronavirus is "not as deadly as we thought."
Chris Hayes has had it with Tucker. Transcript via Media Matters:
And yet, Tucker Carlson, who has been broadcasting in safe isolation, is telling you it's safe to go out. That's his message to you bus drivers, and you people who work in meat processing facilities, and you who are providing elder care in a senior home or assisted living facility, or a cashier at a grocery store, or working in an Amazon warehouse. The cable news pundit wants you to get back out there because it's just not that deadly. But for all the faux populist ire being mounted by the conservative politics legacy case from La Jolla, polling shows most Americans continue to believe that shelter in place is the right policy. In fact, more than three in four Americans who have lost work, lost work or lost pay from the virus, still support stay at home measures.
But here's the thing, if Tucker Carlson truly thinks people need to get back out there, he can help. Because right now, they need people in assisted living facilities that have been decimated by this. And they need people in meat and pork processing plants, too. They've lost a ton of people to this disease. So get in there if you think it's that bad, go chop up some pork. At the beginning of this horrible period, the president, along with his lackeys and advisers and propagandists, they all minimized what was coming. They said it was just like a cold or the flu.