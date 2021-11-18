Suddenly, Tucker Carlson Wants Media Accountability

Irony is dead!
By John AmatoNovember 18, 2021

Tucker Carlson has been among the leaders in spreading anti-vax, anti-CDC, and COVID-denying conspiracies in the media.

However, Wednesday night Tucker let his hypocrisy flag fly.

Carlson had on his favorite Kyle Rittenhouse supporter, Jason Whitlock, to spew nonsense that "this case never should have been brought forth by the prosecution."

Working for The Blaze, Whitlock uses some insane analogies to rile up Tucker's viewers and fearmonger the jury over their upcoming verdict.

Whitlock actually compared the case of Rittenhouse to one of the single most important racial segregation cases in our nation's history, the 1957 Little Rock Nine.,

(9 black students enrolled, but were initially prevented from entering the racially segregated school by Orval Faubus, the Governor of Arkansas. They then attended after the intervention of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.)

I kid you not.

How that relates to Kyle, I have no f**king clue.

Whitlock attacked MSNBC, vented about how the jury was afraid of "the mob," and blamed President Biden for the unrest in Kenosha. He also called everyone involved in bringing Kyle Rittenhouse to trial "cowards."

Carlson gushed over Whitlock and then actually uttered these words: "I have to ask you, if you're in the media, if have access to some sort of mass media, particularly television, which is emotional by its nature, and I'm not calling for censorship, I never would."

"Don't you think you have some moral obligation not to make people more afraid than they need to be?"

Some people say Tucker is very responsible for the rise in the numbers of COVID deaths and infections because of his constant spread of COVID misinformation.

That's what his critics say.

Now, because a white 19-year-old is waiting to see if he's convicted of murder, Carlson is calling for media accountability to tell the truth.

Watching this segment one has to wonder if he killed irony. He's certainly killed fact-based journalism.

