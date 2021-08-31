Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Republican Gets Free Time On Fox Nation: 'Left Wants To Murder You'

Tucker Carlson and Fox Nation provide free publicity for this Pennsylvania wacko congressional candidate. Teddy Daniels Claims The Left Wants To Murder Unvaccinated People.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Republican congressional candidate Teddy Daniels made believe the pandemic is a hoax and said "the Left" wants to murder anyone who refuses COVID vaccines.

Daniels joined Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation web series and said he's from the communist state of Pennsylvania.

"If you want to wear a mask wear a mask, if you don't, don't," Daniels said.

That's true leadership right there.

"If you've had that conversation with your doctor and you feel the vaccine is the best route for you, go for it, but for those that don't that's also cool. Let people live their lives," he said.

Shoot, maim, infect your fellows with viruses, that's the true American right-wing ideal.

Tucker Carlson replied, "Shouldn't we kill people who don't get the vaccine?"

"Well, that's what the Left wants to do," Daniels said.

"Yeah, I've noticed," Carlson uttered.

Daniels continued, "You know that's what they want to do."

No, we want you safe and vaccinated so you don't hurt anyone else, but the anti-vaxers are doing a great job of killing themselves off. It's like they are committing 'suicide by owning the libs.'

Tucker disparaged Kristi Noem for not attacking vaccines in South Dakota.

Teddy then got real: "The government's response when this whole [air quotes] 'pandemic' started ..."

This is the state of the Republican Party and their political carnival barkers. They are basically one big QAnon conspiracy political arm of the most extreme views the right-wing has to offer.

And they get free campaign air time on Fox Nation.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team