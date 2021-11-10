On Tucker, It's Not Rittenhouse's Fault He Committed Murder

Jason Whitlock, sports and culture journalist for Glenn Beck's 'The Blaze," spent Tuesday night ranting to Tucker Carlson about the Rittenhouse trial.

Whitlock's job is defending the killer, but he never explained why he considers it a travesty except in abstract terms.

Jason and Tucker are very angry at MSNBC and actually blame them for Rittenhouse's violent and deadly actions.

Whitlock, "To sit here and to listen to these MSNBC analysts who sat around all of 2020, 'you go ahead and riot and loot, you do whatever, you're justified and all that rioting and looting,' and then be surprised that a 17-year-old would get out over his skis, overstep what he should be doing."

WTF? Killing two people and injuring a third is an overstep? Kyle is skiing now? This is the state of Republicans in this country.

Whitlock made clear who the real criminals are, in his mind.

"Look at all this chaos, look at grown men failing to be men, and lead this country in a proper direction, so a 17-year-old kid picks up a gun and says I'm going to get involved."

Huh? Rittenhouse, not legally allowed to carry a weapon, picked up a freaking AR-15 and traveled across state lines because he was radicalized by right-wingers. The Daily Caller interviewed him at the scene.

Whitlock came up with a new defense for Kyle that I hadn't even seen on Law and Order.

"It's not his fault, it's our fault, the adults," he said.

Whitlock and Carlson never discussed why an underage Rittenhouse (17 years old) was there in the first place with a loaded AR-15 rifle from a different state.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin during the first nights of unrest in Kenosha. He arrived armed with an allegedly illegally obtained rifle, joining groups of armed individuals who had descended on the city.

Why did law enforcement allow Kyle to run around with an automatic weapon, and consider him an ally? Sounds about white.

Some reported that Kyle was asked to guard a car dealership, but that was debunked.

Two brothers whose family owns three car lots downtown told jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial they never asked his group of armed men to protect their businesses or gave them permission to do so.

The trial has been a clusterf*ck.

Wisconsin's "stand your ground" laws are coming into play, but if not for the lunatic fringe that took over the GOP and influenced Kyle, he would never have crossed into Wisconsin in the first place.

For Jason Whitlock to blame an amorphous villain (adults in general and those on MSNBC in particular) for the deadly actions of a teen, instead of what's right there in front of him, is unserious.