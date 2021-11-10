On Tucker, It's Not Rittenhouse's Fault He Committed Murder

Who cares if Kyle drove across state lines with an illegal AR-15, it's everyone ELSE's fault "those people" are dead.
By John AmatoNovember 10, 2021

Jason Whitlock, sports and culture journalist for Glenn Beck's 'The Blaze," spent Tuesday night ranting to Tucker Carlson about the Rittenhouse trial.

Whitlock's job is defending the killer, but he never explained why he considers it a travesty except in abstract terms.

Jason and Tucker are very angry at MSNBC and actually blame them for Rittenhouse's violent and deadly actions.

Whitlock, "To sit here and to listen to these MSNBC analysts who sat around all of 2020, 'you go ahead and riot and loot, you do whatever, you're justified and all that rioting and looting,' and then be surprised that a 17-year-old would get out over his skis, overstep what he should be doing."

WTF? Killing two people and injuring a third is an overstep? Kyle is skiing now? This is the state of Republicans in this country.

Whitlock made clear who the real criminals are, in his mind.

"Look at all this chaos, look at grown men failing to be men, and lead this country in a proper direction, so a 17-year-old kid picks up a gun and says I'm going to get involved."

Huh? Rittenhouse, not legally allowed to carry a weapon, picked up a freaking AR-15 and traveled across state lines because he was radicalized by right-wingers. The Daily Caller interviewed him at the scene.

Whitlock came up with a new defense for Kyle that I hadn't even seen on Law and Order.

"It's not his fault, it's our fault, the adults," he said.

Whitlock and Carlson never discussed why an underage Rittenhouse (17 years old) was there in the first place with a loaded AR-15 rifle from a different state.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin during the first nights of unrest in Kenosha. He arrived armed with an allegedly illegally obtained rifle, joining groups of armed individuals who had descended on the city.

Why did law enforcement allow Kyle to run around with an automatic weapon, and consider him an ally? Sounds about white.

Some reported that Kyle was asked to guard a car dealership, but that was debunked.

Two brothers whose family owns three car lots downtown told jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial they never asked his group of armed men to protect their businesses or gave them permission to do so.

The trial has been a clusterf*ck.

Wisconsin's "stand your ground" laws are coming into play, but if not for the lunatic fringe that took over the GOP and influenced Kyle, he would never have crossed into Wisconsin in the first place.

For Jason Whitlock to blame an amorphous villain (adults in general and those on MSNBC in particular) for the deadly actions of a teen, instead of what's right there in front of him, is unserious.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue