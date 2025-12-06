Dem Senator Calls Out GOP BS On Health Insurance

Time is out, says Senator Patty Murray.
By Walter EinenkelDecember 6, 2025

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington excoriated Republicans during a Wednesday Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. 

Senator Patty Murray: We are a month into open enrollment—a full month. The time to save people from these huge increases in costs they’re going to see because the ACA [Affordable Care Act] tax credits expired was before these premium hikes were all but locked in. Saying, “Let's start talking about fixing this now,” a month into open enrollment instead of at any point earlier this year when we actually had time to stop premiums from skyrocketing or look at some of these different reforms. 

 

This is about as serious as expressing concern about RFK Jr.’s anti-vax crusade after voting to make him the most powerful public-health official in the country. The time is out. Realistically, the only way, the only way now we can stop people from seeing these huge increases is a clean extension and a longer open enrollment. And I think we should be honest about that.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

