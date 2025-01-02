'I'll Be There': Donald Plans On Crashing Jimmy Carter's Funeral

I can hear it now: "Jimmy Carter would still be alive if he had only voted for your favorite president, ME!" Dear God, please stop me from punching a motherfucker today. Amen.

The Associated Press reports:

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's planning to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Asked about it as he walked into a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump responded, "I'll be there." Pressed on whether he'd spoken to members of Carter's family, Trump said he'd rather not say. Funeral services honoring Carter, who died Sunday at 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, beginning Jan. 4 and concluding Jan. 9. Trump was a frequent and fierce critic of Carter on the campaign trail ahead of November's election, using the rising inflation rates of the 1970s to unfavorably compare President Joe Biden to Carter and his administration.

No one invited that fool. Joe Biden was one of the first sitting senators to endorse Jimmy Carter's run for office in 1976, and that friendship spanned decades. In contrast, Trump mocked Carter as the nation's worst president. On Carter's 100th birthday, Donald suggested that the terminally ill former President was happy because Joe Biden, who is handing Trump a booming economy, had finally replaced him as the worst president ever.

“I’ll be there.” Donald Trump confirms he will be attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/ctG2hxYuES — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 1, 2025

Sorry to give y'all the sickies with this news. Narcissists make every occasion about them. Just like Trump lied about 9/11, saying he was at Ground Zero after we were attacked to help others, he'll likely feign to have been friends with Carter.