Charlie Kirk: Take Jimmy Carter's Secret Service, Give It To Trump

Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk wants to take Secret Service agents away from Jimmy Carter and give them to Trump.

Jimmy Carter's old and as we saw through the pandemic, MAGAts wanted seniors to sacrifice themselves and die from COVID so that younger people could go back to work.

KIRK: We protect 33 different people in this country with Secret Service, so we're out of people to protect President Trump. So we have to go another direction, and obviously it's probably going to have to either be military, I would say, because they understand the situation. Yeah, so here's what I'm failing to understand, is that this is simply and solely a question of the will. So, for example, if President Trump visits Afghanistan, which he did, it's not just Secret Service. There are diplomatically trained detail for the State Department and for the Department of Defense that know how to protect ambassadors, that know how to protect people of interest, five-star generals. So the Secret Service is not the only agency in the federal government that is trained in personal protection. And by the way, I don't buy this idea that a $5 billion agency doesn't have enough people.



You can reallocate people away from Jimmy Carter, you can pay people.

The lack of creativity here is infuriating.

This is but another grotesque idea from the brain of Captain Brain Drain Kirk.

Aye, aye, sir.

As I cover the MAGA media infrastructure, it's apparent they coordinate around a particular subject each day, and today it appears to be the Secret Service.

Didn't the Secret Service stop and apprehend Ryan Wesley Routh before anything happened? Why the bitching? I don't believe Routh can be charged for an assassination attempt since "he did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction."

NBC News reported that he was in court facing gun charges. "Routh was charged today with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number."

As for the 99 year-old former president, to MAGA I say, you can kiss your ass good bye.