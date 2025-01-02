Trump Lies, Blames Immigrants For Terror Attack...And Republicans Pile On

On Fox News, House Speaker Mike Johnson followed President-elect Demented Donald's lead in blaming undocumented migrants and open borders for the terror attack and carnage in New Orleans.

Investigators are instead pointing to forty-two-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen and Army veteran who allegedly had "trouble adjusting to civilian life."

For Trump and the MAGA GOP, it seems there is never a bad time to blame migrants for things they haven't done.

JOHNSON: And let me say something else that's obvious. And I don't know if enough attention is being paid to this, but we all know that for the last four years, the Biden administration has been completely derelict in its duty. The congressional Republicans, we here in the House and the Senate, have repeatedly asked the DHS, under the Biden administration, about the correlation, the obvious concern, about terrorism and the wide open border. The idea that dangerous people were coming here in droves and setting up potentially terrorist cells around the country. We have been ringing the alarms. We impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas in the House over that very issue and others related to it. So this is a big concern. They told us, Lawrence, for four years, that the number one threat was so-called racially motivated extremism. It was nonsense. This is the thing that we were all concerned about. This is why we raised the alarms. This is why we passed H.R. 2, the strongest border security act ever passed by Congress. And Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate would not put that through and make it into law. The Biden administration has a lot to account for here, and we see now, in glaring view of everybody, that this dereliction of duty has real consequences. It's a concern, and it will be an ongoing concern for some time.

None of Speaker Johnson's rant had anything to do with the New Orleans attack. How did the border force Shamsud Din Jabbar to kill fifteen people?

Heir Stupid continued his liefest assault on reality with this post.

Look here: Another active duty member of the military blew up in his Cybertruck

The person who died in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck packed with explosives outside President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel is identified as Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty U.S. Army soldier, officials say.

Enter into the fray another scumbag liar, Rep. Mike Waltz.