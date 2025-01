Someone needs to remind Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson that lying is a sin. Johnson made an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this weekend, and was asked by Bartiromo about the New Year's terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

As we already discussed here, the first thing Trump and Republicans like Johnson did following the attack was to lie that the United States' supposed "open borders" and undocumented migrants were to blame, even though the suspect is a 42-year old U.S. citizen from Texas.

Apparently that lie being debunked hasn't stopped Johnson from continuing to spread it, as he did again on Bartiromo's show in the segment above, while also using the incident as an excuse to demand Trump's dangerous unfit cabinet nominees are pushed through.

BARTIROMO: And Speaker, before you go, a word on New Orleans and now new worries over terrorism. Does that impact the agenda and what can you tell us about your constituents since this morning in New Orleans? JOHNSON: Well, you know, this, this event has really shaken my home state of Louisiana and, and really people all over the country because, it's another reminder that under four years of the Biden administration, and the Department of Homeland Security, and and the agencies that are in charge of keeping us safe, they took their eye off the ball. They were not prioritizing enough the terrorism threat, that would be obvious with an open border. And we don't know the direct correlation yet. The investigation is ongoing with how much this was involved with an open border, whether some of the materials used, etc. came over that way. But we do know that this is something that reminds us again, that the new Trump nominees for these important positions need to be in place as quickly as possible. We're in a dangerous situation in the country. All the red lights are flashing as FBI Director Chris Wray testified himself to Congress multiple times, and we have to take this threat seriously. New Orleans was a very sad and tragic reminder of that. BARTIROMO: It sure was.

So now they're claiming it might be tied to "open borders" because "some of the materials" used for the IEDs might have come from another country.

As the Department of Homeland Security has reported on their fact sheet, here are some of the materials commonly used to make IEDs:

Materials Used as Explosives in IEDs Many commonly available materials, such as fertilizer, gunpowder, and hydrogen peroxide, can be used as explosive materials in IEDs (see table ). Explosives must contain a fuel and an oxidizer, which provides the oxygen needed to sustain the reaction. A common example is ANFo, a mixture of ammonium nitrate, which acts as the oxidizer, and fuel oil (the fuel source). Concern about the use of explosives created from liquid components that can be transported in a stable form and mixed at the site of attack is the reason that in 2006 the U.s. Department of Homeland security restricted the amount of liquids that passengers can carry on commercial aircraft.

These items are already here in the United States and don't have a damn thing to do with the nonsense Johnson is fearmongering over here. It's pathetic watching Johnson twisting himself in knots to justify his previous lie.