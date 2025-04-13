Speaker Johnson Lies About Medicaid Fraud To Justify GOP Plans To Gut It

Someone needs to remind this fake Christian that it's a sin to lie, and that Jesus was against taking from the poor to give to the rich.

House Speaker Mike Johnson made an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this weekend, and was asked how they're going to manage to reach their goal of $1.5 trillion in spending cuts without going after mandatory spending, and Johnson repeated the lie that there's some sort of massive fraud on the beneficiary end of the system.

There is fraud in the system, but it's primarily on the provider end, like we saw from the likes of Sen. Rick Scott.

Here's Johnson pretending there are a bunch of "able bodied men" receiving benefits that aren't eliglble as one of their excuses to gut the program:

BARTIROMO: So knowing that 76 percent of the spending goes toward mandatory spending, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, where are the offsets? JOHNSON: Well, here's the key to all of it. The president has made absolutely clear many times, as we have as well, that we're going to protect Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid for people who are legally beneficiaries of those programs. There are a lot of Americans who rely upon those programs, and we've got to ensure that they're safeguarded. That's a big priority of the White House and the Republicans in Congress. At the same time, we have to root out fraud, waste, and abuse. We have to eliminate people, for example, on Medicaid who are not actually eligible to be there -- able bodied workers, for example, young men who should never be on the program at all. When when you have people on the program that are draining the resources, it takes it away from the people that are actually needing it the most, and are intended to receive it. You're talking about young single mothers down on their fortunes at the moment, you know, the people with real disabilities, the elderly. And we've got to protect and preserve that program, so we're going to preserve the integrity of it in this process. We have lots of categories of areas where the government is too large, it does too many things, and the DOGE efforts and others have highlighted that for the American people. So in this process you're going to see in 11 different committees of jurisdiction across the house, members working hand in hand, with their sleeves rolled up, working to carve out those inefficiencies. We're going to make government work better for the people in this legislation in addition to checking all those boxes I mentioned earlier. So it could be the most consequential piece of legislation that Congress has dealt with in many decades and arguably one of the most in all of its history.

Sadly, that may be true, but not in the manner he intended to portray here.