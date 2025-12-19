GOP Majority Leader Opens Mouth, Lies About Healthcare

Majority leader Steve Scalise lied to Maria Bartiromo by claiming the Democratic Party wants 'all Americans to be on Medicaid.'

Is he trying to cover up his party's massive cuts to Medicaid and refusal to extend ACA subsidies?

Members of the caucus he "leads" support extending those subsidies.

The lies about healthcare are coming fast and furious from Republicans as the year closes and Republicans rush to leave Washington before more Epstein files are released.

Rep. Scalise is up to the task of blinding the brainwashed Fox audience about what Republican lawmakers are actually doing to unravel and destroy their healthcare coverage.

Bartiromo opened the segment up by playing video of Rep. Ro Khanna, who is in favor of universal healthcare and extending the ACA subsidies for Americans.

SCALISE: Well, you've just seen the radical left, and look, Ro Khanna said it proudly. He voted to shut the government down. He wants all Americans on government-run health care. It's, by the way, it's failed in every country it's been tried. Maria, does everybody in America want to be on Medicaid? That's what Democrats are doing.

Liar! People have to qualify for Medicaid by meeting certain conditions.

Healthcare.gov shows the eligibility requirements for Medicaid.

In all states: You can qualify for Medicaid based on income, household size, disability, family status, and other factors. Eligibility rules differ between states.

In states that have expanded Medicaid coverage: You can qualify based on your income alone. If your household income is below 133% of the federal poverty level (FPL), you qualify. (Because of the way this is calculated, it turns out to be 138% of the federal poverty level. A few states use a different income limit.)

The Center on Budget Policy and Priorities:

Children through age 18 in families with income below 138 percent of the federal poverty level ($36,777 for a family of three in 2025);

People who are pregnant and have income below 138 percent of the poverty level;

The ACA subsidies help all Americans purchase health insurance so they can get health care.

Scalise is flailing (like most Republicans) because his party has never had a plan or intention to fix the healthcare system.

The FOX Business host always supports Republicans shutting down the government over monetary spending, but is against it when Democrats are fighting for the health and safety of all Americans.

Steve Scalise is more out of touch than Donald. pic.twitter.com/88cHq3kitC — Jeffrey (@LiftForever67) December 18, 2025