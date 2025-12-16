Steve Scalise Wants Geico Lizard To Sell Health Insurance

Republicans are out of touch with reality when it comes to the nation's healthcare.
By John AmatoDecember 16, 2025

Republicans in Congress are offering more chaos and instability to the healthcare system because they refuse to extend the ACA subsidies and have no actual plan to help the American public with their skyrocketing healthcare insurance costs.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, has an idea.

Let's get lizards and cute animals doing commercials.

That'll lower prices.

They say, 'Why would I watch TV commercials?'

I see this gecko lizard, and I see the emu, and I see all these other animals out there selling insurance.

They're selling car insurance.

They're selling homeowner's insurance.

Why aren't they selling health insurance?

Well, that's because the laws at the federal level prohibit the ability for people to have choices to get people trying to offer them lower costs products for health insurance.

Imagine if, for example, with CHOICE Act, where you can run through a health savings account, the ability where if you get your health insurance through your employer, if you're able to go find a better plan, if somebody could compete for your business and offer you a lower deductible plan.

State requirements govern health insurance.

You cannot buy a policy from another state unless your state approves it. And under the ACA, insurance policies must cover a specific standard of care and have no lifetime caps.

Yes, you can buy cheap car insurance that will not cover, for instance, collisions, because your car is not your physical body. You need health insurance to stay alive if you get sick or injured.

Scalise forgot about that. Can you imagine the hell that will be unleashed if any of these ridiculous proposals are forced on consumers?

Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-12-16T16:19:56.218Z

