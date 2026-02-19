Fox Guest: Arrest Of Former Prince Andrew Could 'Bring Down The British Government'

Fox not "news" was forced to report on the breaking news today that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) was arrested at his home over suspicions of misconduct in public office, and accusations he shared confidential information with sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

Guest Nile Gardiner, a former advisor to Margaret Thatcher, predicted it could topple the British government entirely. He argued the scandal is "big enough to bring down the British government" and that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing growing calls to resign over his handling of the Epstein case.

You could see the look of pain on all of their faces, having to talk about Epstein at all, and they all managed to avoid mentioning Trump's relationship with Epstein entirely.

Here's the exchange from this Thursday's For & Friends with Gardiner:

GARDINER: And I think that justice must be served. No one is above the law. And that includes royalty as well.

JONES: So now, that typical—you know, forgive my ignorance, but I guess some of us are always under the impression, at least in the United States, that royals were untouchable. Is it because his titles were removed now that opens the door for him to be charged in this way?

GARDINER: Well, I mean, the reality is that— no one is untouchable in terms of the law in the UK, and that includes members of the royal family. I think that the fact that Andrew has been increasingly sidelined from the royal family meant that he was increasingly likely, I think, to face some kind of criminal charge.

There's no doubt about it. And we're seeing that happening now. And in my view, the King moved at a very early stage actually to distance himself from Andrew, actually. And Andrew was, in many respects, I mean practically, I mean thrown out of the royal family in many respects over this, actually.

He's been completely sidelined, isolated. And so this, you know, this latest development, I think, you know, makes a lot of sense with him now being potentially charged by the British police, because no one should actually be above the law. No one should bring the royal family into disrepute, which of course, Andrew definitely has done here.

KILMEADE: Of course, Jeffrey Epstein, the carnage in the UK politically is continuing. The chief of staff to the Prime Minister gone. The ambassador to the US gone. Linked to the Epstein files, and now we understand that Andrew, according to the New York Post, was arrested for suspicion of misconduct in public office. He allegedly forwarded trade documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

So they didn't talk about, that I could see, teenage trafficking of girls. I'm not saying that's okay, but they found out that he traded documents. Maybe something in the million plus pages that have been released were found by authorities that he was giving away national secrets to a businessman in New York who ends up being Jeffrey Epstein.

GARDINER: These are incredibly serious charges and if he is prosecuted, found guilty, Prince Andrew could serve many years in prison, actually, and rightly so. These are incredibly serious charges that he's facing.

And I do believe that this entire scandal, and if thrown, course, Lord Mandelson's, you know ties to Jeffrey Epstein after all Mandelson was the US ambassador to Washington appointed by Kier Starmer the Prime Minister this this entire scandal is big enough to bring down the British government.

And there are growing calls for Kier Starmer to resign, and... over his handling of...

KILMEADE: Because his chief of staff recommended the ambassador for the position. So the chief of staff said okay, I'm gone, but to protect the Prime Minister. But it might not protect the prime minister, is what you're saying?

GARDENER: Yeah, you're seeing, you know, the Prime Minister's top aides going one by one. They're all, you know, stepping down, resigning. It's only a matter of time before I think Kyrsten himself is forced to resign over this. And he's clinging on by his fingernails, literally as Prime Minister right now. And I expect you're going to see the collapse, actually, of Kier Starmer's government over this entire scandal.

It's a huge can of worms. And also, I'd point out, Brian, that Lord Mandelson actually headed Kier Starmer's poisonous Chagos surrender deal campaign, which President Trump strongly attacked yesterday, this idea of giving away the Chagos Islands, the home of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius, which is a Chinese puppet regime in the Indian Ocean. I mean, this is—you can't make this stuff up. I mean, this is scandal after scandal.

KILMEADE: We had a base there. And now here we with that decision...

GARDENER: Yeah, the whole Chagos deal is absolutely insane. And it's a knife in the back for the United States. And President Trump rightly stepped in yesterday condemning what Kier Stalmer was doing. This Kier Stalmer government needs to go. It's as simple as that. It's an absolute disaster. It's a far left-wing socialist government that is bringing Britain into disrepute and destroying the special relationship with the United States. And the sooner Kier Stalmer goes, the better, in my view.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Do you think any of this is retribution because of what he's accused of, what Virginia Giuffre was accusing him of. She ended up committing suicide, but accused Prince Andrew, at the time he was Prince Andrew. She says they met when she was 17 years old, and she accused him back in 2001 of raping her.

And Prince Andrew ended up settling, so that made him, in many people's eyes, look guilty. He said he was innocent. He says he's never met her before. Then there was that picture that was released of the two of them when she was a young girl.

Years later, she commits suicide and it appears that that has now been dropped and now he's being arrested, allegedly today, for sharing secret information with Jeffrey Epstein. But it's all connected by one person and that's Jeffrey Epstein.

GARDENER: Yes, yeah, absolutely. And as you point out, mean, Prince Andrew has faced so many serious charges, actually, in relation to the Epstein scandal. And this scandal is so big that I think it's going to bring down the British government entirely.

And, fortunately, I have to say this, I think the King took early action against his own brother to uh really exclude him, of course, from any official role in the royal family. His early action was taken full credit to the King, actually having zero tolerance for the horrible appalling behavior of Andrew, who has been an absolute disgrace, actually.

It's monstrous, you know, these charges that are against him. And he is also hugely unpopular, of course, Andrew, with the British public. The British public will be fully supporting any kind of criminal action that's taken.