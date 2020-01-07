Fox And Friends Refuses To Understand Impeachment, Part Infinity

Andrew Napolitano spent his entire segment on Fox and Friends talking about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

He tried and failed to smack down the idiocy that Trump's three BFFs put out to defend #IMPOTUS.

Ainsley made believe there was an actual trial, with a judge, and Pelosi was the prosecutor, and the House impeachment should be thrown out, right? Because reasons?

Then the mindnumbing Pete Hegseth disregarded all the testimony that convicted Trump in the House and claimed the Senate could dismiss all charges.

The Fox News Senior legal analyst told the three couch potatoes that since Bolton said he would testify to the Senate, he has forced Republicans to call him as a witness. Any other response would look like a cover-up.

Pete, Donald Trump's #1 Fluffer, made believe that since Democrats control the House proceedings then Republicans in the Senate can do whatever they want.

But the White House and all those attached refused to comply with congressional subpoenas to hide the truth, while a Bolton Testimony would be used to uncover the truth.

“This is a search for the truth! And if John Bolton has information…” Nap said.

And then the others joined in a cacophony of nonsense.