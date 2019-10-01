Fox News' Napolitano Nukes Right-Wing Ukraine Conspiracies: No 'There' There

Republicans in Congress and Fox News have started yet another conspiracy theory against the whistle-blower, the Dems, and Pelosi to try and deflect from Trump's immoral and impeachable actions with Ukraine against his political rival.

After 60 Minutes aired a segment with Speaker Pelosi discussing Trump's call with the Ukrainian President, a new conspiracy against Trump was born, thanks to Liz Cheney.

What else is new, right?

Fox News played selected video from Pelosi's appearance and read Cheney's tweet.

.⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up. So, Madame Speaker, “what did you know and when did you know it?” pic.twitter.com/g5tlL5hBsX — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 30, 2019

Judge Andrew Napolitano reminded the three-headed propaganda machine that Speaker Pelosi enjoys a top secret level security clearance by virtue of her position, as well as for years being the chair of the House intelligence committee so it's no surprise if she had information about the Ukraine call.

"There is no crime or impropriety in that," he said.

Steve Doocy said other Republicans believe there is heavy coordination between the whistle-blower, the Intel community and the Democrats.

Napolitano then destroyed The Federalist op-ed claiming that the intelligence community changed a rule in the whistle-blower law so that a person did not need firsthand knowledge to report an incident.

The Inspector General of Intelligence also came out and refuted those claims publicly.

Winding up the time, Ainsley Earhardt asked “What happens with Joe Biden and his son? Are they going to open that up investigation on both of them?”

Napolitano said that Rudy Giuliani claims to have evidence against the Joe Biden but "prosecutors in Ukraine and even prosecutors here in the United States say there’s no there there.”



MSNBC's Richard Engel is in Ukraine reporting, and he confirms Napolitano's verdict:



