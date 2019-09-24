Andrew Napolitano: Ukrainian Call Is A Serious Corruption Charge Against Trump

Andrew Napolitano told FOX Business network that if the reports are true and Trump tried to coerce Ukrainian Pres. into investigating Job Biden's son, it's a serious act of corruption.

David Asman was subbing on Cavuto's Coast To Coast program on Monday and he wasn't interested much in what the Fox News Senior legal analyst had to say outside of how they could turn it around on Joe Biden and his son.

Weirdly, Asman wanted to know who was in bigger trouble Joe Biden or Trump. They took a video clip of a Biden comment from 2018 out of context to make promote a false narrative to defend Heir Trump.

To Asman's surprise, Napolitano replied, "I think this is the most serious charge against the president, far more serious than what Bob Mueller dug or dragged up against him."

Napolitano continued, "If there was a quid pro quo. It does appear as though a quarter of a billion dollars in defensive weaponry was held back for a period of time while these eight conversations were going on between the president.”

Asman interrupted to say the WSJ reported that there "was no specific quid pro quo," discussed by Trump to the Ukraine, which does not mitigate Trump's act of corruption.

Napolitano replied, "So, if you are the President of the United States and you are making a conversation that you know your intelligence community is listening to, of course, you’re not going to articulate a quid pro quo. You’ll just make the quid pro quo happen.”

Boom!

"We haven't seen the whistle-blower complaint and under the law, it has to be revealed, if true this is an act of corruption," Napolitano stated.

Whether Trump committed a punishable crime is not the point in his phone calls to the Ukrainian president. This is an abuse of power that could destroy the office of the presidency and our entire political system of democracy.

Tasking foreign countries to help run any U.S. politician's campaign is unethical and illegal.

Ryan Bort at The Rolling Stone explains how ridiculous this whole line of propaganda is, but facts mean little to Trump surrogates.



↓ Story continues below ↓ From February 2015 to March 2016, Viktor Shokin was prosecutor general of Ukraine. His ouster was the result of pressure from a large consensus of Western nations, including the United States, that were concerned Shokin was at the center of a lot of the country’s corruption. Their concern peaked when, in February 2016, Shokin’s own deputy prosecutor, Vitaly Kasko, resigned, citing the corruption and cronyism within the office. “The General Prosecutor’s Office has become a dead institution, which nobody believes is independent,” Kasko said at the time. Biden was one of the leaders of the effort to remove Shokin, and a month after Kasko’s resignation, he threatened to withhold American loan guarantees from Ukraine so long as Shokin was heading the prosecutor’s office. Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, also threatened to withdraw financial support for Ukraine unless it cleaned up its corruption problem. Pretty much everyone recognized Shokin had to go, and a month later Ukrainian Parliament voted to remove him from office.

This morning on Fox and Friends made the scandal more about the release of Trump's transcripts than his actual corruption.