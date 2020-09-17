Fox's Napolitano: Bill Barr Attempting To Charge Protestors With Sedition Is 'Absurd'

Fox News' senior legal analyst called the attempts of Attorney Gen. Bill Barr to charge protesters with sedition 'a bridge too far' and patently absurd.

Judge Napolitano joined Fox and Friends Thursday morning to discuss Barr's off-the-wall actions.

Rioting and violence during protests could and should be prosecuted, but...

“But," as Napolitano explains, "this not the case for sedition. I mean, the sedition laws — which by the way, go back to 1798 — the sedition laws were written for those who plan and plot to overthrow the government, either by violence or by some other means,” Judge Napolitano said.

Doocy said the word, "inciting..."

He continued, "That would be a bridge too far,. You can charge these people -- first of all, before you charge them, you have to include their constitutional rights. Meaning, if they are there expressing an opinion, they can’t be charged.”

He explained if their opinions turn to violence, then law enforcement has the right to make arrests for physical and property damage.

“But the idea that this is some kind of an organized plot to overthrow the government, there’s no basis for that, and it's absurd."

Much of Bill Barr's reign after being hired by Trump has been absurd to the extreme. And Trump clearly thinks any effort to make him lose the election is "overthrowing the government."

There's nothing absurd about an authoritarian regime interfering with a free and fair election.