Napolitano: Mueller Didn't Charge Trump Because He's President

Judge Napolitano didn't sugarcoat his reaction to Robert Mueller's statement of this morning. He told Fox News' Sandra Smith:

"My thinking is the White House can't be happy about this, Sandra."

He continued, "And you actually put your finger on one of the two or three core things that [Mueller] said. The multiple systematic efforts to interfere with the investigation were led, conducted and orchestrated by the president himself. That's at least a fair reading from the report itself if you read the evidence behind each of the 10 allegations of the attempts to interfere."

Napolitano said he was surprised that Mueller held this type of press conference. Napolitano said he expected Mueller would be commenting on the explosive allegations from Michael Wolff's book, that said Mueller had readied an indictment on the president.

Napolitano also noted that Robert Mueller did not refute Michael Wolff's allegations.

He continued, "He didn't deny that existence even though everybody knows that allegation is out there."

"He really took a parting shot at his former boss because the statement he made today is far harsher towards the President of the United States than anything Attorney General Barr has said."

"And he's opened up a can of worms for Democrats yet again to say 'did the president commit crimes, but he wasn't charged just because he's the president?' I think a fair answer to that is out of Bob Mueller's mouth, yes."

Tom Dupree was next and said that Bob Mueller's words about the Attorney General clearly were meant to throw shade on Barr's conclusions.

Sandra asked, "Tom Dupree, he did say in his remarks he did not question the attorney general's good faith in his decision."

Dupree said, "And that was a clear signal Sandra, that he disagreed with what the attorney general said. There's no need to say I think he was acting in good faith if he was 100% supportive of what the attorney general. So I think that was Mueller's way of signaling his disagreement with the attorney general."

↓ Story continues below ↓

He continued, "The obstruction issue. Mueller said that charging the president was not an option. but he also said that exculpating the president, basically declaring him innocent was an option but they didn't take that option. So I think what Mueller is doing here is now saying to the Congress, to the Democrats, in particular, the ball is in your court."