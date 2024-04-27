Fox Flack Claims Biden Would 'Sabotage' Debate With Trump: 'Nancy Kerrigan Situation'

Fox's Emily Campagno basically suggests that Biden would have Trump knee-capped to avoid actually having to debate him, after he told Howard Stern he would be willing to debate Trump.

In what was basically a huge giant F-U to the New York Times, Biden sat down with Howard Stern for an interview, and here's what he told Stern:

President Joe Biden said Friday he is "happy" to debate former President Donald Trump, though did not specify as to when. The comment was made during a one-on-one interview with radio host Howard Stern, who asked if the president had plans to debate his 2024 opponent. "I am somewhere," Biden responded, the first time he's indicated he will debate Trump this election cycle. "I don't know when. I'm happy to debate him." [...] Trump, however, is pouring cold water on the idea that Biden actually wants to debate him. "Everyone knows he doesn't really mean it," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform on Friday. Trump then quipped that Biden should debate him at his rally in Michigan next week or even in New York City, where they both are Friday.

So naturally, Fox followed suit with this nonsense:

During a discussion on Outnumbered, co-host Kara Frederick claimed she believed that the Biden campaign would “delay” the debate before the election because Biden is “incompetent.” Campagno then interjected to speculate that Biden will “sabotage” the debate as the candidates are taking the stage similar to a “Nancy Kerrigan situation.” FREDERICK: if this does happen, what they’re going to do, in my estimation, is they’re going to delay, delay, delay until most of those mail in votes have been cast, you know, past July when most of the electorate has already voted by mail in that case. So they might do it nominally, I don’t know. As Tammy said, there’s not enough uppers in the world at this point to get that man, sentient. But at the same time, if they do it, it’ll be very nominal. It’ll be surface level, it’ll be a data point, a check in the block when most of America’s already voted because they know that Joe Biden cannot do this. He’s incompetent. Period. CAMPAGNO: Yeah, it’ll probably be a Nancy Kerrigan situation to where like right as Trump’s walking out they like snip the mic. Oh no we tried we showed up. It was a flat tire! You know I’m sure there’s gonna be some sort of sabotage.

Biden shouldn't debate Trump, not because Trump would "wipe the floor with him" as snooty Dagen McDowell suggested during the segment as well. He shouldn't "debate" Trump because it won't be a "debate." Trump won't follow rules, and it would be two hours of Trump talking over everyone and interrupting and yelling at Biden.

So I hope he doesn't actually follow through with it, but not for the reason these Trump lickspittles suggested. If he would debate him, Trump would need to be put in a box where his mic could be cut, or it would just be a fiasco.