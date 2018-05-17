Judge Napolitano Rebukes Rudy Giuliani On Fox And Friends

After Rudy Giuliani proclaimed that Mueller's office told him they would not indict Donald Trump on DOJ guidelines on Wednesday, Fox News' senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano refuted him while being interviewed by Trump's favorite cable show.

F&F's guest host Abby Huntsman asked Napolitano what he made of Rudy's claims.

“I don’t know what Bob Mueller told Rudy Giuliani, but there are actually two memos in the DOJ: One says the president can be indicted, the other says the president cannot be indicted.”

He explained that Bill Clinton pleaded guilty for lying under oath, which was a sort of indictment without a grand jury.

“Can they do that with a president? They did it with Bill Clinton,” he said.

Doocy said a sitting president has to be impeached first before being indicted. Napolitano agreed but brought up another Clinton memo that said the president can be indicted but not prosecuted.

Brian Kilmeade asked if this new offense from Trump's legal team -- by attacking the special counsel and pushing to wrap it up quickly -- will be effective.

Napolitano disagreed, arguing "prosecutors can really make your life miserable. I would argue with him in private. I would challenge the evidence in private. But I wouldn't challenge them in public."

Kilmeade replied, "But the public could put the pressure to stop this thing."

That's what Fox News has been doing since the Special Counsel was appointed.

Napolitano said, "These guys don't care, their job is to do the right thing no matter what the public thinks."

Andrew was also on Outnumbered later on and he said the same thing.

The idea that Trump and his surrogates think they can demand how long an investigation into Russian interference and collusion should take place is beyond the pale, but they are desperate.