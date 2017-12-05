Fox News' Napolitano 'Never Met An FBI Agent That Did Not Have A Political Opinion'

Fox News' senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano debunked most of Fox and Friends attacks and conspiracy theories against Robert Mueller's special counsel this morning, forcing them to change topics.

After the New York Times report came out that Robert Mueller transferred Peter Strzok from his investigation, a highly experienced agent for sending anti-Trump texts to an associate during last summer, Fox News and Trump apologists jumped on the news in an effort to discredit the entire Mueller investigation.

Enter Fox News' most trusted legal mind.

Napolitano, who is a libertarian, and has always been against government overreach and a Trump supporter has been very fair in his analysis of the multitude of breaking stories surrounding Mueller's investigation so far.

Co-host Steve Doocy went right for the jugular with no proof by claiming FBI agent Peter Strzok 'went rogue" during the investigations.

Doocy asked, "What stands out in your mind as things that look biased where it shouldn't be?"

Napolitano thought the FBI shouldn't have set up Gen, Flynn when they already had the transcripts of his conversations with Kislyak, but he also slapped Gen. Flynn, since he had run the Defense Intelligence Agency and then lying to the FBI.

"How could he not know that the FBI had transcripts of these conversations?" the judge said.

Doocy then tried to play word salad games with Hillary Clinton when Comey used the term “extreme carelessness” to describe her use of a private server instead of “grossly negligent."

Napolitano replied, "If you ask a first-year law student what is the definition of gross negligence, the answer is extreme carelessness. There really, in the law is no different there."

The judge has been very critical of Comey throughout the entire Clinton investigation.

Kilmeade then ranted on Peter Strzok's role in investigating Hillary and Trump and said, "and then he's moved to human resources. Who ever heard of that!"

The judge could see how outraged he was and said, "I have never met an FBI agent that did not have a political opinion. These are smart, intelligent people, they work in the government and have the same feelings the rest of us do."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Kilmeade and all of Fox News were ecstatic whenever Rudy Giuliani leaked out damaging information, true or not by Trump supporting FBI agents throughout the entire presidential campaign.

Napolitano continued, "But if those opinions cloud your judgment or animate your judgment, you should be off the case. So when Jim Comey utilized the services of Peter Strzok, he stayed on the case. When Bob Mueller recognized what an advocate this guy was more one of the two sides, he got off the case."

Kilmeade said, "But not right away."

Mueller knows how politically sensitive this investigation is so he's taking precautions to give these wackos as little ammo to smear him with as possible.

Did Kilmeade call for the removal of any of Rudy's FBI informants?



After discussing if Trump can be indicted, Ainsley Earhardt attacked the fairness of the FBI investigation and read portions of a memo from the head of the FBI Christopher Ray sent out to his employees.

Kilmeade cited a WSJ editorial that bashed Mueller.

We've all seen Rep. Devin Nunes try to destroy the House Intel Committee's investigation into Russia to defend Trump and he's doing it again by attacking the Republican run FBI and DOJ.

It appears the head of the FBI doesn't want Nunes near any of his information.

Judge Napolitano said, "That is another strange relationship. These things are not supposed to happen when the same political party runs Congress as runs the White House and the executive branch."

He continued, "Who ever heard of a Republican Congress holding a republican FBI director or a Republican-appointed deputy attorney general in contempt?"

Would anyone that has a modicum of decency in the FBI want to deal with a sycophant like Devin Nunes?

After getting nowhere, the trio of state-sponsored propaganda moved on to Trump's travel ban.