Rush Limbaugh Whines: FBI 'Abusing Their Powers To Find Out Garbage' On Trump

Rush Limbaugh joined the ranks of conservative Trump apologists attacking the FBI and says the real big story is that the Democrats want to overthrow Trump.

He's begging for a Woodward and Bernstein to uncover it.

Oh, and Comey is Mueller's butt-lick too.

This is hysterical because the Trump butt-lickers are spread out all over television and the all time licker of butts is Sean Hannity.

A few days ago, Rush had his jockey shorts in a bunch.

Rush said, "I think it’s the biggest story in generations. I think it’s bigger than Watergate, and the Drive-Bys are sitting around ignoring it because they’re part of it. They really are — in this case — acting as opposition to the people."

He continued, " We have a corrupt bunch of Democrats who are attempting to overthrow a president. That is such a huge story. But they’re in on it. They’re helping. So they’re trying to cover that up. Imagine if a real journalist wanted to do this story. We have top FBI officials working for Hillary Clinton, the campaign loser. They are abusing their powers to try to find out garbage about an incoming Republican transition team. We have James Comey, the FBI director, exonerating Hillary Clinton of all crimes before even interviewing her. We have massive leaks from every branch of the government that are all lies."

"Those come from every aspect of the executive branch, the deep state. We have a guy who changed wording to a non-crime to protect Hillary, who is working on the investigative team of Trump."

"We have Comey — a Mueller butt-lick for years — leaking information illegally to the New York Times. That’s just half the list of things going on here."